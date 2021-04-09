Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 55 to GBX 75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Centrica traded as high as GBX 57.46 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 55.72 ($0.73), with a volume of 17384188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centrica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 56.89 ($0.74).

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.03.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

