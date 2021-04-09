Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Boosted by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,176 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 609,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 327,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 220,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,549,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.