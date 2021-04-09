CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of CDW worth $124,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CDW by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after acquiring an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,200,000 after acquiring an additional 565,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 10,701.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after acquiring an additional 536,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,771,000 after acquiring an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

CDW stock opened at $174.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

