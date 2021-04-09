Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.19

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.31. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.00.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell acquired 140,500 shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$35,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 463,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$115,794.50.

About Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.