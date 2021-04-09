Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 120,000 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30.

NYSE CSPR opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

