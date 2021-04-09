Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh Sells 120,000 Shares

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 5th, Neil Parikh sold 16,030 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $115,576.30.
NYSE CSPR opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.66. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 32,123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 445.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Casper Sleep from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.
Casper Sleep Company Profile
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
