Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) PT Lowered to $17.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CADNF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. Cascades has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

