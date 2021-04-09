Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 122,423 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,423 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSEP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of PSEP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.97. 4,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,957. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.