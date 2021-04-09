Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 5,935 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,659,000 after acquiring an additional 556,415 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,078,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,821,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,709,000 after buying an additional 336,239 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,923,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.67. 211,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,548. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.