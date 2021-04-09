Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 4.80% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,069. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.30.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.