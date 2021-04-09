Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

IVV traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.70. 68,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.29 and a one year high of $410.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

