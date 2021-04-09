Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 743.3% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 216,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $125.05. The stock had a trading volume of 890,694 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

