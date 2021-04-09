Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.9% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $26,918,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,318.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,704. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,017.66 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,112.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,175.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

