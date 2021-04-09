Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25), Yahoo Finance reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Argus upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

