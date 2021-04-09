CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 10,000 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,514,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $898,200.00.

CDNA stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -158.32 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNA shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

