Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,723.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 89,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2,858.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial increased their price target on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.50.

Shares of UI opened at $288.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

