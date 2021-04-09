Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 760 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $72.04 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

