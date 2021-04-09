Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 over the last three months.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

