Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases New Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 102,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

