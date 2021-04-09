Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,488,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $38.35.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

