Captrust Financial Advisors Has $59,000 Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Park National were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Park National by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Park National by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $129.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

