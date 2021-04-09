Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,979 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cronos Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 344,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,725,682.45. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 452,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $4,822,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,562,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,239,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300,995 shares of company stock worth $23,851,386. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRON. CIBC downgraded Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

CRON opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

