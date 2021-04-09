Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.66

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 30449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSFFF shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.79 and a beta of 2.32.

About Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.