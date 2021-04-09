Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $468.88 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 107.01%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 132,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 67,078 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.