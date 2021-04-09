Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $25.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $113.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

