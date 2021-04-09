Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total value of $3,409,259.04. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SMG opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.67.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

