Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 1,779 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,099 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 2.1% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $419.44 and its 200-day moving average is $369.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total transaction of $1,693,760.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock worth $6,463,297 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

