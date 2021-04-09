Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WORK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,934,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,707 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9,516.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 421,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 416,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Shares of WORK opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,232. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

