Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $88,000 in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.46 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

