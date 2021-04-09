Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $76,000 in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $419.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $424.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.88 and a 200-day moving average of $370.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

