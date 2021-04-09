Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,500 Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Titan Machinery by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TITN stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.98 million, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

