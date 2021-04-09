Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$44.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from C$75.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WEED. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$27.78 to C$29.09 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.46.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$36.34. 1,408,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,963. The stock has a market cap of C$13.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 6.24. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of C$18.34 and a twelve month high of C$71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.16.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

