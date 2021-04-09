Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.61.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $28.50 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.