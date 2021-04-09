Canon Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the technology company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CAJ stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canon by 482.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canon by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 1,325.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

