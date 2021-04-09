Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €48.69 ($57.28) on Tuesday. Cancom has a twelve month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

