Canandaigua National Corp Sells 5,180 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 470.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,421 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $355,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $231,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 140.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

