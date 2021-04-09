Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,242 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

