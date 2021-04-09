Canandaigua National Corp Sells 2,242 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
