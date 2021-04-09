Canandaigua National Corp Sells 168 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,879,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,839,000 after purchasing an additional 250,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 578,571 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $58.80 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

