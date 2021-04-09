Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3,810.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

