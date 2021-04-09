Canandaigua National Corp Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Canandaigua National Corp cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.30.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

