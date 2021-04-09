Canandaigua National Corp Cuts Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total value of $8,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL opened at $305.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.33 and a 200-day moving average of $257.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $307.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.