Canandaigua National Corp Buys 72 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 628.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McKesson by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $189.47 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.31.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.