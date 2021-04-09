Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.55

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.55 and last traded at C$55.48, with a volume of 245826 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.81. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

