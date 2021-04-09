Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $1.20 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of American Assets Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,659 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE AAT opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 117,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.