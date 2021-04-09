Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 241,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.27% of Affimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Affimed by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Affimed by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affimed by 22.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

