Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.22 Million in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 68,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 20.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 14.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRA. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

