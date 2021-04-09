Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.18 Million in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ducommun by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $757.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.