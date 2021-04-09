Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 102,900.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after purchasing an additional 122,299 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VC opened at $118.72 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

