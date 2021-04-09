Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 97,308 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 97,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,050 shares of company stock worth $487,543 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

