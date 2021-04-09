Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 100,021 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSII shares. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardiovascular Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Shares of CSII stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

