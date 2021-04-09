Campbell Soup to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Campbell Soup in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

CPB opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

